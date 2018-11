In case your child is asthmatic, and you are worried about him or her with the onset of winter, this is what you mist not skip. A recent study carried out by a group of Swedish researchers showed that growing up with a dog, particularly a female dog can reduce risk of asthma in children. Hence, it is time for you to pet one in case you want to avoid risks of asthma.

Conducted by the researchers at the Karolinska Institute and Uppsala University, this new study focused on the national register data for all children born in Sweden from 2001 to 2004 that had a dog at home in their first year of life. The target number of the study was as much as 23,585 infants.

Each dog was categorised by sex, breed, size and if they were hypoallergenic under the study. The researchers also studied and investigated the relationship between each characteristic and the risk of asthma, allergy diagnosis or the prescription of asthma or allergy drugs at the age of six, highlighted a recent media report. The researchers also considered other factors like of the parents had asthma or any other allergies and number of siblings the child had.

The findings that appeared in the journal Scientific Reports revealed that at age six, the prevalence of asthma was 5.4% while certain dog characteristics seemed to lower the risk.

According to the findings, children with only female dogs at home had a 16% reduced risk of asthma compared to those who grew up with male dogs and those living with two or more dogs and a 21% lower risk of asthma compared to those kids living with one dog.

“The sex of the dog can affect the number of allergens released, and we know that uncastrated male dogs express more of a particular allergen than castrated dogs and female dogs. Moreover, some breeds are described anecdotally as ‘hypoallergenic’ or ‘allergy friendly’ and are said to be more suitable for people with allergies, but there is no scientific evidence for this, ” reportedly said co-lead author Tove Fall.