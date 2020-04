Considering the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, India has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. While it is the need the of the hour to combat the pandemic, the movement restriction has upended many aspects of daily life, including the mundane tasks like grocery shopping. Unlike the normal 24*7 days service, the grocery stores are now allowed to open for only certain period of time in the morning and evening. Plus, these grocery stores, especially local retail stores, hardly follow any specific COVID-19 prevention guidelines or standard operating procedures. Now, imagine the number of customers your local shopkeeper might be interacting with on a day-to-day basis.

While staying inside the house is the best way to protect from COVID-19, the need for essentials like grocery items may force you to go out and take the risk of possible contacts with persons carrying the virus. The direct-to-door delivery is also not accessible in most areas In India, and people here mostly rely on local retail stores for their kitchen essentials. So, how should you stay safe while shopping for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are a few safety tips that may help reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 virus at the grocery store –

Before you start the trip

First decide whether you really need to go shopping. If you only need a few items, try to manage your day with what you have now. As much as possible try to limit trips to the grocery stores, and buy enough food for a week or two at a time.

Call and ask the shopkeeper if your groceries can be delivered at home. Home delivery can reduce the number of people going into stores and reduce your possibility of getting COVID-19. Many people who are infected with the virus don’t show symptoms. If delivery is not an option, go for shopping at off-peak hours when there will be less people.

Let only one person go for shopping and don’t take children to the store if possible. This will help limit your family’s exposure to outside people as well as reduce the crowd at the stores.

Don’t go shopping if you have suspected symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. In such case, you can ask a friend or someone else to get the supplies and leave them outside your home.

When you’re at the store

Wear a mask when you go to the grocery store. Sanitize your hands before entering the store and after leaving, and don’t forget to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Touch only the items you need. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands while at the store. Avoid visiting multiple stores, instead buy as many items as you can from one store.

When you reach home

As soon as you reach home, wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Currently, there is no evidence of the COVID-19 being transmitted through food. But it is always a good idea to rinse fresh fruit and vegetables with water after bringing them home. This will remove dirt, debris and pesticides, and reduce levels of foodborne germ. If you use reusable grocery bags, wash them after a trip to the store.