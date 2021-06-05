Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers from around the world have been desperately trying to find a cure for the deadly virus. They have looked at many existing drugs and sought to repurpose some for use in the current pandemic. But other than the development of vaccines, which afford immunity for a certain duration of time, they have so far not been successful in developing a drug that can truly subdue the virus. Many researchers have also looked for compounds in naturally available foods and beverages to see if they can come up with a viable drug against the viral disease. Now, as India continues to be ravaged by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of researchers at the JSS College of Pharmacy in Ooty and Swansea University Medical School is investigating how green tea may help in developing a drug that is capable of tackling COVID-19. This study is published in the journal RSC Advances. Also Read - Delhi gearing up for 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Ready for 37,000 cases a day, says Kejriwal

Looking for a cure in the natural world

The initial findings of the researchers suggest that one of the compounds in green tea may help combat the COVID-19 virus that has led to untold misery among people from around the world. Researchers say that Nature is the world's oldest pharmacy, and the natural world has an abundance of secrets that can lead to the development of potent new drugs. Using this logic, the researchers started analysing whether any of these compounds could assist in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some natural compounds active against coronavirus

For the purpose of the study, researchers screened and sorted through a library of natural compounds that are already known to be active against other coronaviruses. They utilised the help of an artificial intelligence-aided computer programme for this purpose. However, the study is still in its early days and a long way from any kind of clinical application.

Green tea compound can lead to affordable and accessible drug

Researchers zeroed in on a compound in green tea, which they say is very active against coronaviruses. This compound is called gallocatechin. It can be readily available, accessible, and affordable. However, they caution that there is a need for more studies and further investigation is essential to determine if it can be proven clinically effective and safe for preventing or treating COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)