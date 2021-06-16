As the country fights its biggest battle against novel coronavirus in the ferocious second wave, cases of black fungus which is also known as mucormycosis are wrecking havoc in several parts of the country. Many states have already announced the outbreak as an ‘epidemic’. To add more to the already existing woes, for the first time in India, a green fungus case has been detected in the country. A 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment. What exactly is this new fungus infection and how dangerous can it be? How to differentiate between the various fungal infections which are spreading in the country right now? Let’s understand everything in this article. Keep reading!

Possibly the first patient detected with Green fungus, in Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment. He recovered from COVID-19 recently but underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted black fungus! pic.twitter.com/Anys2ciXab — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 15, 2021

What Is Green Fungus?

Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis is a severe health condition in which the affected patient suffers from high fever and unexplained nose bleeding. What is Aspergillosis? According to the study reports, Aspergillosis is a condition which is caused by the Aspergillus, an extremely common mold that can found indoors and outdoors.

Who Are At Higher Risk?

Individuals who are suffering from any types of lung infections or diseases and those who have weak immunity are at a higher risk of catching Aspergillus and develop health complications related to it. Also, anyone who has recently recovered from COVID-19 infection is at a higher risk of developing the symptoms of green fungus compared to others.

Symptoms Of Green Fungus

What is the most important step to prevent the severity of any of the diseases? Spotting the warning signs and symptoms early. Here are early symptoms of green fungus.

Nose bleeding

Sudden rise in the temperature (high fever)

Extreme weakness or fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

According to the doctors, the 38-yr-old who has been diagnosed with green fungus started having nose bleeds and a high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss.

How To Stay Safe — Preventive Measures

As new cases of various fungus cases are being reported from various pockets of the country are on the rise, here are some preventive measures that you need to take to stay safe from green fungus.

Maintain a healthy hygiene

Oral hygiene should be your priority as well.

One should try to avoid areas with a lot of dust, contaminated water, and exposure to chemicals.

Always keep your masks on and make sure to wear a proper N95 mask.

Avoid activities that involve soil, manure, or dust.

Always keep your hands clean. Do not touch your eyes, nose, ears without cleaning your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

(With inputs from Agencies)