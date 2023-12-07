Govt Issues Alert Against Taking Painkiller Meftal Spas, Says It Can Cause Adverse Reactions

As per a preliminary analysis conducted by the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), this drug reacts with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

Meftal spas is a readily available painkiller medicine available at any Indian pharmacy. The medicine is taken to treat rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain. Because of its easy availability, people pop this pill very often especially when women are on their periods. But, in recent news, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a nation-wide drug safety alert against its use. Reports say that, this particular medicine can cause certain adverse effects on people's health which can also impact their internal organs.

What Are The Adverse Reactions On Health?

The main constituent of this medicine is mefenamic acid and this triggers allergic reactions. As per a preliminary analysis conducted by the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), this drug reacts with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome. This syndrome can affect the internal organs of a person.

Actions Taken By The Government And Healthcare Officials

The alert that was issued by the government stated that all patients, healthcare professional and consumers are to be very cautious and monitor the possible adverse reactions to the drug in case anyone has consumed it.

However, some doctors are saying that these adverse reactions are very rare and that they have not witnessed them after prescribing their patients with the correct dosage. But, they stated that that dosage has to be limited and not to much. Any reaction to the drug mostly depends on the patient, says doctors. If anyone overuses the drug, he or she could face side effects. This drug is very common in India and people take it for all kind of pains like menstrual cramps, headaches, joint pain, muscle pain and also for children with high fever.