Govt Hospitals In Delhi To Provide Free Sex Reassignment Surgeries To Transgenders

In private hospitals, transgenders have to pay up to Rs 10-15 Lakhs for Sex Reassignment Surgeries (SRS), which is crucial for their lives.

From now, transgenders can avail free Sex Reassignment Surgeries (SRS) in all Delhi government hospitals which have a 'Burn and Plastic Ward' and a plastic surgeon. In this regard, a circular has been sent to all government hospitals in the national capital.

The announcement is a "big" achievement for Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been pursuing the matter for several months now with the Health Department, Delhi Government. The Commission had said that owing to lack facility for such procedure in government hospitals transgenders are compelled to go to private hospitals to get the surgery done, which cost them up to 10-15 lakhs.

"When all facilities are free in Government Hospitals in Delhi, why should transgenders have to pay for a procedure which is crucial for their lives," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

A huge relief for transgender community

Upon the insistence of the DCW chief, the Health Department had earlier constituted a committee under the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), GNCTD to examine the matter. DGHS later informed the Commission that Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital's Burn & Plastic Department has started providing free Sex Reassignment Surgery.

But Maliwal again wrote to the Health Department recommending that the SRS facility should be made available in all hospitals which have a 'Burn & Plastic' surgery ward and a plastic surgeon. The commission said on Saturday it has been informed by the Directorate of Health Services that all government hospitals in Delhi having a Burn and Plastic Ward' have been asked to begin providing free sex reassignment surgeries to transgenders.