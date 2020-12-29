The Central government on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till 31 January 2021 as well as maintained strict surveillance and caution during this period amid concerns of new and highly infectious Covid-19 strain in the UK. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the fresh order extending the earlier guidelines for surveillance in the first month of the new year. While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new Covid-19 or coronavirus cases there is need to maintain surveillance containment and caution keeping in view the surge in cases globally and the emergence of a new