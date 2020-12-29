The Central government on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till 31 January 2021 as well as maintained strict surveillance and caution during this period amid concerns of new and highly infectious Covid-19 strain in the UK. Also Read - Excess use of antibiotics due to COVID-19 may trigger fatal ‘super gonorrhoea’

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the fresh order, extending the earlier guidelines for surveillance in the first month of the new year.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new Covid-19 or coronavirus cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK)," the ministry said in a statement.

Rules to be maintained in a Covid-19 continent zone

Accordingly, it said containment zones should continue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones.

As per the ministry, there is clear direction to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and its strict enforcement.

It also directed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities be followed “scrupulously”.

Therefore, the ministry made it clear that the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines or SOPs issued by it and the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, as envisaged in the guidelines issued on November 25 this year, need to be enforced strictly by states and UTs.

The MHA order considers the new strain of the Covid-19 virus which has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 per cent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK have been shut down to avoid the spread of the new mutant.

Here is a what the guidelines that were issued by the Centre earlier say:

#Surveillance and Containment

States/ UTs to ensure careful demarcation of containment zones by the district authorities, at the micro-level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by MoHFW in this regard.

Within the demarcated Containment Zones, containment measures, as prescribed by MoHFW, shall be scrupulously followed, which includes:

– Only essential activities shall be allowed in the Containment Zones.

– There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

– Quick isolation of COVID-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities/ home (subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines).

– Clinical interventions, as prescribed, shall be administered.

– Local district, police, and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State/ UT Governments shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard.

– Awareness of appropriate behaviour during a pandemic to be maintained.

– Surveillance for ILI/ SARI cases shall be carried out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

#Use of Aarogya Setu

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged. The app will help everyone to know who is suffering or having covid-19 symptoms nearby.

#Protection for vulnerable persons

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

#Local restrictions

All the states and UTs, based on their study and judgement of the situation, may impose a few local restrictions to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. These restrictions may include a night curfew, etc.

However, it is also directed that the state governments cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones (In exceptional cases, the state will have to take prior permission from the Central Government).

#Swimming pool and other activities

– Swimming pool activities will continue to remain suspended and will be allowed only for the training of sportspersons.

– Exhibition halls will be allowed only for Business to Business purposes.

#Appropriate behaviour during Covid-19

The ministry also directed that states and UTs government shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and to ensure strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Meanwhile, India reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

As many as 21,131 recoveries and 279 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901.

(With inputs from IANS)