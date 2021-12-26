Govt Decides To Vaccinate Children, Roll Out Booster Shot In India; Experts Calls It "Important Defence Strategy"

Amid the Omicron surge, PM Modi recently announced that children aged between 15-18 will be vaccinated starting January 3 and 'precaution doses' will be given to the elderly starting January 10. Here's what experts have to say about the decision.

Omicron continues to grip India in its claws as cases of the new COVID variant are constantly going up. It is vital to take necessary care, and precautions to keep us from getting infected. Due to the current scare of Omicron, the centre has started to roll out vaccination for kids between 15-18 years from January 3, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday and announced that India will begin COVID immunization for youngsters aged 15 to 18 years on January 3, 2022. From January 10, 2022, healthcare and frontline employees will receive a "precaution dose." From January 10, 2022, people over 60 with comorbidities will be eligible to acquire preventative doses of COVID vaccines, he stated.

As states across the country experience a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the decision to administer preventative dosages and vaccination for children was made. With more than 400 cases in the country, the new variant Omicron has spread to 17 states.

Vaccines For Children And Booster Shot May Mitigate The Risk Of COVID Infection

Dr Srikanta J T, Consultant - Paediatric Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, "The vaccination for adolescents will be rolled out from January 3rd 2022 when the whole world is glaring at Omicron variant. Even though we still do not have enough data on the efficacy of vaccines since vaccination with Covaxin started, especially kids. However, it seems to be a safe bet due to the known technology as well as predictable adverse effects. Moving forward, this should not only help mitigate the risk of infectiousness but also the severity if any in all the age groups."

Also, the centre has announced booster dose for health workers, senior citizens from January 10, 2022. Regarding this, Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant - Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangaluru says, "I think this is the much-awaited and welcome news! Medical professionals all across India have been awaiting this guideline. This is an important additional step to help with the Omicron variant spread of covid 19. As always mentioned, the vaccine is indicated to reduce the severity and complications of Covid 19 infection. We need to continue to be watchful - avoid unnecessary travel, avoid crowded areas, and wear masks. We have got lax with covid appropriate behaviour: So, this is to reinforce."

Dr Rahul Pandit Director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, Member of National COVID-19 Taskforce & Maharashtra's COVID-19 Taskforce explained, "Vaccination is an important defence strategy to fight the mutating COVID-19 virus. In regard to honourable PM's announcement last night about vaccination for children between 15-18 years and booster for healthcare workers, frontline workers & co-morbid citizens over 60yrs, this is an excellent strategic move to build our defence before a potential third wave caused by the growing cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases."

"People must understand that the authorities are doing their best to curtail the spread, reduce the impact & safeguard the citizens. To stay safe get yourself vaccinated with both doses if you have not done so yet. Moreover, it is critical to maintain caution and follow all COVID appropriate behaviour, especially during festivities; double-masking and good air ventilation in indoor spaces remain the key until we win over COVID-19," he added.

