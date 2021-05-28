Amid a steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country the Centre Thursday issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination near home making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus close to the places of their residence. On Thursday the ministry accepted the recommendations of the Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens. These recommendations have also been accepted by the Union Ministry of Health. The NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens would follow a community-based flexible and people-centric approach bringing the COVID