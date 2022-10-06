Government Categorises Some Palliatives And Sedatives As Narcotics; Here's Why

Prolonged usage of these sedatives may not be healthy

What are opioids? Why are opioids dangerous?

Are Palliatives And Sedatives Considered As Narcotics: The central authorities have classified several painkillers, medicines, sedatives and anti-anxiety medicines, as psychotropic substances and narcotics, as part of a crackdown towards substance abuse. These drugs represent the pain-relief medicine diphenidine; clonazolam used to regulate seizures in people with epilepsy; isotonitazene utilised to deal with neurotoxic accidents; sedative flubromazolam, and anti-anxiety drug diazepam, in response to an authorities notification.

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

These medications received are out in a hospital or over-the-counter tracking their reclassification. In addition, any apothecary that deals with these medications could be reserved below the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), which holds a 20-year jail sentence.

Indian Drugs Manufacturer's Association

As per a statement collectively announced by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS and the ministry of social justice and empowerment, about 2.5 million individuals in 2019 were caught on pharmaceutical opioids.

Meanwhile, the Indian Drugs Manufacturer's Association has executed its associate companies to assure adherence. However, a Chennai-based psychiatrist, Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T., said the federal government took the right step in managing these medications.

What Are Opioids?

Opioids are drugs or chemicals acting on a precise portion of the brain named opioid receptors. Our bodies produce a small number of natural opioids that bind to those receptors to help deal with pain and calm us down. Prescription opioids attach to these same receptors. They were intended to help with severe or chronic pain but can also create a sense of joy or euphoria for some people.

Formation Of Original Opioids

Original opioids such as morphine were made from the poppy plant, but now many prescription opioids are synthetic versions created in a laboratory. Some common opioids include hydrocodone (Vicodin), oxycodone (OxyContin or Percocet), oxymorphone (Opana), morphine (Kadian or Avinza), codeine and fentanyl.