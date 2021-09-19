Got Vaccinated? These Symptoms Within 20 Days Of Vaccination Need Serious Attention

Did you get vaccinated recently? Look out for these symptoms within 20 days of receiving a Covid vaccine as they may lead to dire consequences.

As the world continues to tackle Covid-19, India continues to see a downward trajectory in the overall number of coronavirus cases. While the Delta variant remains most responsible for the perpetual spread of the new infections in some states of the country, India recently reached the milestone of administering 80 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. As per the government, the single-day vaccination numbers are equivalent to Australia's entire population, two-thirds of Canada's population, and five times New Zealand's entire population.

While getting vaccinated remains the best bet against Covid-19, it is important to look out for symptoms, if any, post-vaccination. Some post-vaccination symptoms have been identified by the federal authorities as requiring prompt attention. While fatigue, headache, muscle discomfort, chills, fever, and nausea are frequent side effects after immunization, some symptoms can be concerning in rare situations.

Look Out For These Serious Symptoms Post Covid-19 Vaccination

Even though cases of dangerous side effects have been rare, it is crucial to understand the risk to avoid complications. Common side effects can make it difficult to complete everyday tasks, but they usually go away within a few days. However, some side effects, like blood clots, might be life-threatening, as has been observed in a few cases following the injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Cases of cardiac myocarditis have also been documented in adolescent boys who received the Pfizer vaccination based on mRNA technology. In India, however, the vaccine has yet to be licensed for use.

On Saturday, the ministry of information and broadcasting posted a graphic on social media advising individuals to see a doctor if they have those symptoms within 20 days of receiving any Covid-19 vaccine. Consult a doctor immediately if you notice any of the following symptoms within 20 days of getting vaccinated.

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Vomiting or persistent abdominal pain

Blurred vision or pain in the eyes

Severe or persistent headache

Weakness in any body part

Seizures

Pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet