Google Will Now Help You Decode Your Clinician’s Prescription

As per reports, the AI tool will be created on Google Lens and will be able to decode badly written medical prescriptions

Unfamiliarity with the names of the medicines and bad handwriting make prescriptions a mystery to many patients who often take help from pharmacists

What is usually the most difficult thing to decode? It's most often your clinician's handwritten prescription. Doctors have been well-associated with bad, flowy handwriting. Unfamiliarity with the names of the medicines and bad handwriting make prescriptions a mystery to many patients who often take help from pharmacists or chemists in understanding the document. Google might now be able to make the process easy. The search engine has announced an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) model that can identify and highlight medicines within difficult-to-read handwritten prescriptions.

The announcement was made during the company's 'AI for India' event.

As per reports, the AI tool will be created on Google Lens and will be able to decode badly written medical prescriptions. This might also help to digitalize the prescription reading process. However, no decision will be made solely made on the output provided by the assistive technology. It might always be a good idea to re-confirm the Google interpretation to be sure of the medicines one might be consuming.

How it might work?

In most probability, the feature will appear on Google Lens and will ask the user to either take a fresh picture of the prescription or upload an old picture from the phone gallery. Once the image gets processed, the application might translate the name of the medicine or medical notes written. As per reports, India has one of the largest numbers of Google Lens users in the world.

Kerala Doctor Who Surprised Netizens

A few days ago, a tidy prescription written by a doctor from Kerala surprised netizens. The prescription was written in exceptionally good handwriting. The photo had gone viral on Facebook and attracted public attention as it was rare to see a doctor so neatly. The writer is a pediatrician and had written the medical note in block letters. As per reports, he also shared how he consciously worked on his handwriting and how it is often appreciated by his patients.