According to a recent study, those who couldn’t sleep enough take a longer time to recover, sometimes more than 30 days. Reportedly, Researchers at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children observed data from four outpatient clinics in North Texas who specializes in treating concussions, analyzing records from 356 athletes younger than 19 who were diagnosed with a sport-related concussion in the month of October 2015 and June 2017.

Researchers saw the sleep quality for these young athletes by asking them to complete a commonly used sleep questionnaire. Those athletes with a score of five or fewer were considered to have good sleep quality and had their concussion symptoms resolved within two weeks. The one’s athletes with a score of six or more had poor sleep quality and experienced symptoms for a for more than a month.

Reportedly, 73 per cent of athletes had good sleep quality at their initial clinic visit, while 27 per cent had a poor sleep quality. Girls were more likely to have poor sleep quality than boys. According to Jane S. Chung, MD, FAAP, the primary author of the abstract and a sports medicine physician at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, young athletes underestimate the importance of good sleep. Sleep is vital for the improvement of physical, mental, and cognitive well-being and for also the recovery of the brain following a sport-related concussion.

Experts should educate young athletes and emphasize the importance of good sleep quality and sleep hygiene for optimal overall health and recovery. Even parents can make sure that their child’s sleep quality is improved and should make a proper sleep routine for their children. People must sleep for at least 8 hours a day.

(With the inputs from ANI)