EXCLUSIVE: No Need To Panic Over Omicron, But Maintaining COVID-Appropriate Behaviour Is a Must, Says Expert

No Need To Panic Over Omicron, But Maintaining COVID-Appropriate Behaviour Is a Must, Says Expert

In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the Covid Task Force, said that the Omicron variant has the traits to spread rapidly, and there is no doubt that the transmissibility of this variant is much higher than the delta variant.

"Do not take the Omicron variant lightly, the strain may not lead to severe symptoms like the ones we saw in the second wave which was dominated by the delta variant, but even an asymptomatic patient or one with mild symptoms can give the virus to healthy individuals and spread the virus" -- Dr. Rahul Pandit, Covid Task Force, Maharashtra.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India has brought back the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing deadly COVID-19. It was only a few months back when the country was under the grip of the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, which killed thousands of lives and left many feeling the aftermath of the attack. Be it the loss of dear ones to the virus, or struggling to deal with the long-term effects of the infection, COVID-19 changed the complete way of living which mankind was used to some three years back. However, everyone was still dealing with the after issues the second wave left the country with, but with the emergence of the Omicron variant, things have started to go back to those days of the Pandemic when everything was uncertain, scary, and gloomy.

Omicron Is The New 'Variant of Concern'

On 24 November 2021, samples of the COVID-19 positive patients collected from southern Africa showed the presence of a new type of variant which has more mutations and worrisome characteristics. The World Health Organisation (WHO) named the variant Omicron and issued a set of fresh warnings about the rapid spread of this new strain even in countries with high vaccination rates. The several mutations in its spike protein make the Omicron variant a 'strain of concern' as these mutations help the virus in binding better with the cells present in the body.

TRENDING NOW

In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the Covid Task Force, said that the Omicron variant has the traits to spread rapidly, and there is no doubt that the transmissibility of this variant is much higher than the delta variant of COVID-19. He also highlighted that so far the world has only seen such high transmissibility in Measles viruses.

Here are some excerpts from the INTERVIEW with Dr. Rahul Pandit, Member of Maharashtra Covid Task Force:

What Are The Unique Trends of The Omicron Variant?

There is no doubt that Omicron is a rapidly transmissible variant of COVID-19. It is more transmissible than the delta variant which is so far one of the most dangerous strains of COVID-19. However, when we talk about how critical this variant is or how dangerous Omicron is -- the narrative that this strain only leads to mild symptoms has led to this sudden spike in the cases. Yes, the variant has so far only led to mild or moderate symptoms amongst the patients (almost 90 per cent), however, no one should forget that this is still the same virus and it can severely affect the ones who are vulnerable to COVID (individuals at high risk are those who have co-morbidity). Also, vaccinated individuals are safe from suffering any kind of severity of the strain, however, those who are not vaccinated can experience some extra symptoms.

You may like to read

Omicron Can Infect Fully Vaccinated People. How Worried Should One Be?

There is no need to panic. The only thing to keep in mind at the moment is to not let the guards down and follow all the COVID-appropriate behaviour strictly. Be cautious, leniency can trigger the virus to spread. Keeping basic safety protocols in mind can help everyone get over any type of pandemic or any new variant that may come up in the future. The other thing to keep in mind to stay safe at the moment from the highly virulent omicron variant is by keeping the older people or those who have any kind of co-morbidity under check.

Watch the FULL INTERVIEW here:

Are Fully Vaccinated People Safe From Omicron?

[videourl url=https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Covid_omicron_interview.mp4/index.m3u8 mp4url=https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Covid_omicron_interview.mp4/Covid_omicron_interview.mp4 thumb=https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Covid_omicron_interview.mp4/screenshot/00000078.jpg duration="749" mediaid="Covid_omicron_interview"]

Yes, the good news is that all those who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 are safe from any kind of severe diseases or mortality due to Omicron. But, one must understand that fully vaccination doesn't keep a person fully immunised from catching the virus, it only keeps the person safe from suffering any kind of severe symptoms associated with the virus infection.

Another concerning part of the variant Omicron is that the patients are not experiencing any kind of severe symptoms of the virus, which makes it difficult for anyone to spot the virus, however, such individuals are capable of spreading the virus to others and thus can lead to mass transmissibility of the infection.

What Are The Symptoms of Omicron Variant?

TheHealthSite.com spoke to some of the imminent doctors to understand the symptoms of the Omicron variant which are totally different from what the world dealt with so far. Here are some for everyone to look out for:

Unlike Delta, Omicron doesn't lead to fever or chills. However, fever can be one of the symptoms too. A runny nose and congestion is a symptom. A scratchy throat is also a symptom as the strain mutates in the throat and not the lungs like the Delta variant. Persistent cough Sore throat Fatigue Sneezing Changes in the nail colour. If your nail beds have become blue or grey, you should seek medical assistance right away. Lack of oxygen in the blood can also lead to symptoms like a change in skin colour when Omicron attacks. Night sweats

"To understand the characteristics of a certain variant, the researchers need to wait for at least 4-6 weeks," Dr. Pandit said.

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154, and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days.

RECOMMENDED STORIES