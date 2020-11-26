Covid-19 primarily infects the lungs in the affected individuals and damages the alveoli (tiny air sacs) and surrounding tissues. This can lead to an influx of liquid which is mostly inflamed cells and protein causing pneumonia. As the transfer of oxygen gets interrupted infected individuals start experiencing symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath. In more severe cases COVID-19 pneumonia can turn into acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) a progressive type of respiratory failure. People with ARDS may need mechanical ventilation to help them breathe. There’s been a debate going on among doctors on whether a severe Covid-19 patient’s lungs