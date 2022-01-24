Good News: Delhi Registers Less Than 10K COVID-19 Cases, First Time Since Third Wave Outbreak

Good News: Delhi Registers Less Than 10K COVID-19 Cases, First Time Since Third Wave Outbreak

With 13,510 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,11,845. A total of 42,438 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The country which was battling the ferocious second wave of coronavirus is now dealing with the third wave of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection outbreak. Primarily triggered by the South African variant Omicron, many states in India saw massive spurge in cases in the last few weeks. According to the data, the worst-hit states were mainly Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. However, the cases in the national capital were consistently high since the first case of the Omicron was deleted in the city. But, now there is a good news for everyone, the latest infection numbers as stated by the Health Ministry states that the national capital on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh Covid-19 cases, first time below 10,000 since the third wave started in the city.

Slight Dip In Delhi's COVID Positivity Rate

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi recorded 5,481 Covid cases on January 4 and since then cases kept rising. The fresh Covid infections have pushed the tally to 17,91,711. In the same time span, 34 deaths have also been reported, pushing the death toll to 25,620. Meanwhile, the national capital's positivity rate has come down to 13.32 per cent with active cases declining to 54,246, as per the Delhi health department. With a 95.54 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 3.02 per cent while the death rate has come down to 1.43 per cent.

With 13,510 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,11,845. A total of 42,438 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. However, the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 44,132 in the city.

TRENDING NOW

Meanwhile, a total of 69,022 new tests -- 58,697 through RT-PCR and 10,325 through Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,44,70,770. Out of 74,246 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 31,809 were first doses and 32,429 second doses. Meanwhile, 10,008 booster doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,91,76,984, according to the health bulletin.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES