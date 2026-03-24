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Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price volatility may trigger financial anxiety - Will rates drop today? Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat

Gold, Silver Price Rate Today (24th March): Since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict on February 28, spot gold prices have declined by more than 15%. The metal has also pulled back roughly 20% from its all-time high of $5,594.82, which was recorded on January 29.

Gold, Silver Rate LIVE Today

Gold, Silver Rate LIVE Today: Gold and silver prices dropped on Monday in the international markets. Analysts expect the volatility to continue as the US-Iran war continues and oil prices stay elevated. Gold and silver are expected to see range-bond movement this week, with a slight tendency to recover after the recent steep decline, analysts said. However, gains may be limited due to persistently high interest rates and the strength of the US dollar. In the domestic retail market, as per latest trading, the price of 1 gram of 24K gold in India stood at Rs 13,565, down Rs 1,032 from Rs 14,597. 8 grams was priced at Rs 1,08,520, compared with Rs 1,16,776 yesterday, showing a decline of Rs 8,256. The widely tracked 10-gram rate of 24K gold fell to Rs 1,35,650 from Rs 1,45,970, a sharp drop of Rs 10,320 in just one day. For bulk buyers, 100 grams of 24K gold came in at Rs 13,56,500, down heavily by Rs 1,03,200 from Rs 14,59,700. Financial anxiety is known to affect sleep, mental well-being, and overall lifestyle, making it important to stay informed and plan wisely. As markets react to changing trends, here's a look at whether gold prices may drop today and the latest rates across key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Surat. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on gold, silver price rates in India today.

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