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Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price fluctuations may trigger financial stress; Check price rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat

Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, prices of gold and silver has witnssed a massive fluctuation. What seems more like a financial burden, is actually a financial stress - something that affects ones' mental health.

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price fluctuations may trigger financial stress; Check price rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE Updates: As war tensions continue across the Middle East, involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, apart from health and infrastructure loss, gold prices has also been hit massively. According to the latest updates, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by 0.23 percent, gaining 333 to reach Rs 1,44,825 per 10 grams after markets reopened today (Monday) following a two-day closure. In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,44,492 per 10 grams. Earlier this year, on January 29, the gold prices had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams in the futures market. In the international market, spot gold has increased to USD 4,663.54 per ounce. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi stand at Rs 1,52,650 per 10 grams (including all taxes). Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,46,120 per 10 grams. The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning. Further, based on the latest IBJA data, you can check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold. Those planning to buy gold jewellery can also find the latest city-wise rates below. While these daily changes directly impact buying and investment decisions, experts warn that frequent price volatility can also trigger financial stress quietly affecting your mental well-being, sleep, and even heart health. Scroll down to get a quick hold at today's gold and silver prices and what they could mean for both your wallet and your health.

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