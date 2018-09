Detoxification is important as it helps the body get rid of toxins and helps one rejuvenate and feel better. Many experts say that detoxification is important to get healthy and keep the internal organs in good shape. But one should definitely never overdo it or take extreme steps to detox self. Just like how your body needs a detoxification your foot to needs the same. In fact, going for a foot detoxification can make you healthier. Proponents of foot detox claim that this kind of detox removes toxins and heavy metals from the body through the feet. Apart from this, a foot detox also helps in balancing the body’s pH, reducing swelling, boosting mood, relieving stress, increasing immunity to illness, aiding weight loss, improving heart health and destroying harmful microorganisms.

How it is done?

There are various kinds of foot pad found in the market that helps you to get a foot detox done. Most spas have types of equipment that help to do a foot detox. These are the simple types of equipment used for a pedicure. A foot detox in many ways is an advanced pedicure. In this process, water molecules are ionised to create charged particles that help to remove impurities from the body. These ions then attract and neutralize toxins and heavy metals of the opposite charge, supposedly pulling them out through the bottom of the feet. Proponents of the process say that it will make one feel relaxed and refreshed after the procedure. A foot detox for 30 to 60 minutes each week can do wonders.

A foot detox is different from a pedicure in many ways. Simple pedicures involve a lot of steps such as using foot masks and scrubs, but they do not rely on ionic charges to work. Instead, they simply remove impurities from the surface of the skin.

Who can go for a foot detox?

Anyone who wants to experience a fresh and rejuvenating feeling can opt for a foot detox. Other than removing impurities and toxins from the body they also give a relaxing and calming effect.

Who should not go for a foot detox?

Some people should avoid foot detox or get an expert opinion before using them. These people include children, pregnant women, those with pacemakers or electrical implants, people with diabetes and anyone who has open sores on their feet.