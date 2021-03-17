If reports are to be believed Covid-19 pandemic seems to take a U-turn with an increase in the number of cases in some states. The resurgence of Covid-19 has alarmed the nation and the government yet again. One state that is experiencing a resurgence in coronavirus cases is Goa. Addressing the issue Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Goa is at an “increasing risk.” He also said that the state won’t be imposing a Janata curfew or a ban on the entry of tourists to Goa despite the increasing cases there. However Sawan also stated that more tests