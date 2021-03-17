If reports are to be believed Covid-19 pandemic seems to take a U-turn with an increase in the number of cases in some states. The resurgence of Covid-19 has alarmed the nation and the government yet again. One state that is experiencing a resurgence in coronavirus cases is Goa. Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Goa is at an “increasing risk.” Also Read - COVID-19 is now closer to rural areas; Are we heading towards second peak of coronavirus?

He also said that the state won’t be imposing a Janata curfew or a ban on the entry of tourists to Goa despite the increasing cases there. However, Sawan also stated that more tests would be conducted in Goa to keep the surge of coronavirus in check. Amid the rising concerns, the state officials have come to the conclusion that people who do not wear masks and do not maintain social distancing in public places restart fining people. Also Read - COVID-19 resurgence in India: Act decisively now to curb 'second peak', PM Modi tells CMs

He said in a statement, “We are concerned about the figures yesterday when Goa reported four (Covid-19 related) deaths and 94 positive cases. The risk is increasing in Goa. I appeal to Goans and tourists to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places and wear masks.” Also Read - Leprosy drug 'clofazimine' may help with at-home Covid treatment

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual meeting had expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 cases in some states and had also sought a review of the vaccination programme in each state.

“The PM said that testing should be increased in a big way. Based on the rise in cases in some states, the PM said that the respective states should take decisions, whether it is a lockdown, restrictions like night curfew or increased testing,” the Chief Minister said.

He also explained, “We have decided not to impose Janata curfew or a ban in consultation with the Health Minister. We have decided to increase testing. Those who have slightest of signs and symptoms should get themselves tested and everyone should wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing in public places”.

(with inputs from IANS)