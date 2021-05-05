As India fights the deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wave several states in the country have announced journalists as frontline workers for priority vaccination. Goa is the latest to join the list. Its Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that they will start vaccinating journalists and the procedure will be completed as fast as possible. Other states that have designated journalists as frontline workers making them eligible for vaccines on priority basis include West Bengal Karnataka Punjab Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Mention may be made that the Editors Guild of India had demanded that