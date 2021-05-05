As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic rages across India, the central and state governments are making all efforts to deal with the health crisis – from imposing strict preventive measures to speeding up the vaccination process. Meanwhile, the Goa government has issued a circular asking government servants to practise Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s yogic kriya to fight COVID-19. The circular issued by Shripad Arlekar, under-secretary of the Goa government’s General Administration Department (GAD), said that practising Sadhguru’s yogic kriya will help strengthen a person’s immune and respiratory systems. Arlekar also noted that the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs had also originally shared Sadhguru’s yogic kriya video link online. Also Read - 6 Amazing Unique Blends In Tea That Boost Your Immunity

In April, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had instructed staffers to practise the special immunity-boosting yogic posture mastered by Sadhguru. In the official letter issued by the under-secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, NK Sinha, the Simha Yogic Kriya was described as "very powerful" technique to boost immunity and deal with the present crisis. It also shared a link to a YouTube video by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The Goa government circular also reiterated the statement of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

How to do Simha Yogic Kriya

“The aforesaid video is a very powerful Simha Yogic Kriya in the current challenging times of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. This kriya strengthens one’s respiratory and immune system and prepares one to deal with the present crisis in a positive manner. It requires only a few minutes of one’s time and needs to be done on an empty stomach,” the Goa government circular stated.

“All officers/staff members (including MTS, staff car drivers, contractual staff, etc) are advised to see the video, practice the kriya and be benefitted. Needless to say, all must follow the instructions in the video carefully, in order to get maximum benefit and help boost their immunity,” it added.

