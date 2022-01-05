Glutathione Deficiency In COVID-19 Patients: How to Increase The Antioxidant Level Naturally

Tips to boost glutathione levels naturally

COVID-19 patients have much less glutathione and more oxidative stress than healthy individuals, according to a new study.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have significantly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione, an antioxidant that fights free radicals, revealed a new study published in the journal Antioxidants. The authors suggested that glutathione supplements might be beneficial to COVID-19 patients. Now, let's understand the role glutathione plays in the body and how to increase its level naturally.

Increased oxidative stress and glutathione deficiency are associated with aging, diabetes, HIV infection, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular disorders, obesity and many other conditions. The new study by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine also found these defects in adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Rajagopal Sekhar, associate professor of medicine in the section of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Baylor, stated that these defects worsen with increasing age.

Glutathione deficiency in COVID-19 patients

Dr. Sekhar and his colleagues measured the levels of oxidative stress, oxidant damage and glutathione in the blood samples of patients who had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and compared them with those from healthy individuals.

Surprisingly, they found that the COVID-19 patients in the 21 to 40 and the 41 to 60 groups had much less glutathione and more oxidative stress than the corresponding age groups without COVID-19.

It is known that oxidative stress and oxidative damage begin to increase and glutathione to decline when people enter their 60s. However, when these 60-plus age group gets COVID-19, their glutathione levels become even lower and oxidative stress higher, as compared to those of a similar age but without COVID-19.

You may like to read

"The finding that younger people with COVID-19 also are glutathione deficient and have elevated oxidative stress and oxidant damage is really surprising, because we do not normally see these defects in younger age groups. These defects appear to get progressively worse with increasing age, and the oldest patients with COVID-19 had higher level of defects in these outcomes. We propose that these changes might be involved in the disease," Sekhar said, as quoted by Science Daily.

Should Covid patients take Glutathione supplements?

Oxidative stress occurs due to an imbalance between free radicals (highly reactive molecules that can damage cells, membranes, lipids, proteins and DNA) and antioxidants in your body. Glutathione, also known as GSH, is a molecule produced by cells in the body to protect themselves from oxidative stress.

In their previous work, Sekhar and his team had found increased levels of oxidative stress and reduced glutathione in people with HIV and diabetes patients. They also found that supplementing GlyNAC, a combination of glutathione precursors, improved these defects in all these patients as well as older people. However, the effects of GlyNAC supplementation in patients with COVID-19 has not been investigated yet.

"Glutathione is one of the important antioxidants of the body that lowers inflammation and oxidative stress by fighting free radicals in the body that damage the cells. Thus, it is beneficial for Covid patients. You can take GlyNAC supplementation as suggested by the doctor," Dr. Bipin Jibhkate, Consultant critical care medicine, and ICU director Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, told the HealthSite.

How to boost glutathione levels naturally

Glutathione is naturally present in many foods, especially fruits, vegetables, and meats. Spinach, avocados, asparagus and okra are some foods naturally rich in glutathione. Studies have also suggested that eating sulfur-rich vegetables may increase glutathione levels and reduce oxidative stress, as sulfur is essential for the synthesis of glutathione.

"To maintain good glutathione levels in the body eat sulfur-rich foods like grains, broccoli, kale, cabbage, and even eggs. Eat more dairy products, exercise daily, have citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries, papayas, These foods are rich in vitamin C, and help to maintain good Glutathione levels in one's body," Dr. Jibhkate stated.

You can find glutathione dietary supplements for purchase online and in drugstores and natural-foods stores. But talk to your doctor before starting any new dietary supplements.