Global Vaccination Campaign Is The Only Way Out Of This Pandemic: Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres

Omicron's arrival is another reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with this variant as compared to other variants of concern.

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 takes the world by storm, many countries have strengthened their preventive measures including restrictions to international travellers from the nations where the new variant is being detected. The emergence of this new coronavirus variant and its speed of transmission has created fear and uncertainty among people. Omicron's arrival is another reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Now, the question is how can we stop this pandemic?

"The only way out of a global pandemic and out of this unjust and immoral situation is through a global vaccination campaign," said UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres at a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Group of 77 (G77) and China at the UN headquarters in New York, as reported by IANS.

Guterres reiterated the World Health Organization's goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of people in all countries by the end of 2021, and 70 per cent by the middle of 2022, and stated that the UN stands behind the organisation's vaccination strategy.

He added that everyone, everywhere, must have access to Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatment, and asked for support for the ACT-accelerator and the Covax facility.

Tthe top UN official also underscored that the Covid-19 pandemic "continues to wreak havoc" on developed and developing countries alike.

WHO calls on countries to show global solidarity in fight against Omicron

South Africa first reported the Omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529, to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November 2021. Later, on the basis of advice from WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution, it was designated a variant of concern (VOC) on 26 November 2021.

According to WHO, the Omicron variant has some concerning mutations while preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with this variant as compared to other VOCs. However, current SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests continue to be effective in detecting this variant, the organisation said.

Studies are ongoing to understand more about the new variant and its impact on transmissibility, virulence, diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. Meanwhile, WHO has called on all countries to follow the International Health Regulations (2005) and to show global solidarity in rapid and transparent information sharing and in a joint response to Omicron (as with all other variants), leveraging collective efforts to advance scientific understanding and sharing the benefits of applying newly acquired scientific knowledge and tools.