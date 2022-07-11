Global Monkeypox Cases Up By 77 Per Cent: People With Poor Immunity, Eczema At Higher Risk

77 per cent Surge In Global Monkeypox Cases

According to the reports by the World Health Organization, there has been a 77 per cent increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases.

According to the reports by the World Health Organization (WHO), there has been a 77 per cent increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases. The number of cases has surpassed the 6000 number worldwide along with two more deaths in parts of Africa where the virus has circulated for years. A total of 6027 laboratory confirmed cases has been counted from 59 countries today. There has been 2614 new cases since 27th of June till today. Africa reported three deaths in connection with the monkeypox disease. Aside from this, nine more countries had reported cases according to agencies. The majority of the cases are still from Europe and Africa.

Monkeypox Transmission

Even after health officials debunked the theory that this disease is being transmitted between men who have sex with men; reports say that the transmission is still comparatively higher among this population. The U.N. health agency said the mysterious outbreak continues to mainly affect men and the mode of transmission could be through sexual contact. The other population groups showed no signs of sustained transmission. People have been told not to stigmatize against any communities as transmission is also occurring among heterosexual people. However, as a precautionary measure, public health organizations that serve the LGBTQ community in the Bay Area are advising residents to learn more about monkeypox and how it spreads.

New Cases In The US

The United States is also experiencing a spike in monkeypox cases recently. CDC has reported almost 700 cases recently. The response to the rising cases however has been very low and sluggish. The first cases of monkeypox were reported in May, but according to reports, tests will not be readily available until this month. Vaccines will be in short supply for months longer. Surveillance is spotty and official case counts are probably grossly underestimated.

People who are at High Risk

Monkeypox has not been stated as a fatal disease, but some people are more at risk of getting seriously ill and dying than others. Here's a list -

People with weakened immune systems

Children under 8 years of age

People with a history of eczema

People who are pregnant or breastfeeding.