Global Hunger Report 2022 Ranks India At 107 Among 121 Countries: Centre Calls The Index ‘An Erroneous Measure’

National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries

The Indian government has argued that 3 out of the 4 indicators used for calculation of the Global Hunger index are related to health of children and cannot represent the entire population.

India was ranked at 107 among 121 countries in the Global Hunger Report 2022 released by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, non-government organisations from Ireland and Germany respectively. However, the Indian government dismissed the ranking that portrays India as a "Nation that does not fulfill the food security and nutritional requirements of its population."

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued a statement in this regard, where it slammed the Global Hunger Index. It said, "The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues."

The Ministry pointed out that three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population. The three indicators are Stunting, Wasting, and Under 5 mortality. The fourth indicator is the estimate of Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population. The Ministry argued that the PoU value for India was computed based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3000 respondents.

Govt is taking a series of measures to ensure food security

The Ministry criticized the Global Hunger Report 2022 for not matching with the ground reality and ignoring the efforts made by the Indian government to ensure food security for its population, especially during the Covid Pandemic.

Further, the Ministry pointed out that India's per capita dietary energy supply has been increasing year-on-year, given the increasing production of major agricultural commodities in the country over the years. So, it argued that "there is absolutely no reason why the country's undernourishment levels should increase."

It also mentioned some of the measures taken by the government to ensure food security during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included:

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY): The govt announced the scheme in March 2020 to distribute additional foodgrains to the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries (about 80 Crore) at the scale of 5 Kg per person per month over and above the regular monthly NFSA foodgrains. Additionally, State Govts also provided pulses, edible oils and condiments, etc to the beneficiaries.

Supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi Services: 5.3 Mn Metric Tonnes of Foodgrains was supplied to approx 7.71 crore children upto the age of 6 years and to 1.78 crore pregnant women and lactating mothers since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojna: Under this scheme, over 1.5 Crore registered women were provided Rs 5000/- on the birth of their first child for wage support and nutritious food during pregnancy and post-delivery period.