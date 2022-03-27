Global Covid Surge Continues: Threat Remains For India Amid Declining Cases

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in countries like China, US and UK, the fear that another wave might hit India remains a concern. Know where the country stands.

After the world witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases, the virus is back to haunting people with cases increasing at a rapid pace in China, the United States, and some other nations. The rising number of COVID cases in various countries has triggered concerns in India about a possible fourth wave hitting India sooner or later.

Despite a sharp decline in cases in India, experts from IIT Kanpur have also predicted that the fourth wave may hit India around mid-June. However, the decline in cases, on the other hand, has given Indian citizens the much-needed optimism of returning to normalcy. The government has announced to lift all existing restrictions from March 31. So, should you be worried about the COVID cases surge elsewhere in the world?

COVID Cases On An Increase In Several Countries

While India is witnessing a decline in COVID cases, the microscopic villain continues to grip the world even further. It is spreading around the world, with more than 470 million confirmed cases and more than 6 million deaths reported in over 200 countries.

Nations like the UK, China, the US, South Korea, and parts of Europe have witnessed more than double the cases of COVID. The situation is particularly bad in China, which has imposed travel bans and imposed curfews in over 20 provinces and towns.

If a top global health expert were to be believed, the Omicron sub-variant is to blame for the current increase in new Covid cases around the world. Apart from China, the daily growth of infections dramatically increased in England as well. South Korea too has been overwhelmed by the exponential rise in the number of cases in the country. Germany, France, and Italy are also experiencing a rise in COVID infections.

Should India Be Worried About Another COVID Wave?

Even though India has been recording less number of infections, the country is next only to the United States in terms of Covid-19 caseload, with over 40 million confirmed cases. According to health experts, the next surge may not affect India because of the great immunity established during the second wave. Though experts have warned that the Covid threat is still present, you still need to keep your guard up.

Researchers are continuously monitoring the situation and are on the lookout for any new variants of concern that might be a threat to the Indian population.

On 26 March, India recorded 1421 new coronavirus cases in a day, down from the peak of 347,000 cases on January 21. The country has rolled out over 1.83 billion doses of the COVID vaccine, inoculating at least 80 per cent of the adults in the country. In the light of the decline in cases and increased immunization, authorities in various states have relaxed COVID restrictions as part of the efforts to return to normalcy.

Experts also believe that India suffered a major deal during the first two waves, which has helped people develop immunity to the virus as a result of infection or vaccination. It is also recommended to get a booster shot after getting two shots of the COVID vaccine to further reduce the risk of developing the infection.

