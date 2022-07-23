Global COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Only 28% Of Older Populations Vaccinated In Low-Income Countries

Just 37% of health care workers in low-income countries have been vaccinated with their primary series, according to WHO.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday released an update to the Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, to reach the unprotected populations.

According to the UN health agency, over 12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, covering 60 per cent of the populations on average in nearly every country. However, many people who are at greatest risk still remain unprotected, especially in low-income countries.

In low-income countries, only 28 per cent of older populations and 37 per cent of health care workers have received their primary course of vaccines and most have not been given booster doses, the WHO said.

As many as 27 Member States of WHO have not yet started a booster or additional dose program, and 11 of these are low-income countries.

Vaccinating all those at greatest risk is crucial

The organisation urged countries to focus on achieving the targets of vaccinating 100 per cent of health care workers and 100 per cent of the most vulnerable groups, including older populations (over 60s) and those who are immunocompromised or have underlying conditions, with both primary and booster doses.

"Even where 70 per cent vaccination coverage is achieved, if significant numbers of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups remain unvaccinated, deaths will continue, health systems will remain under pressure and the global recovery will be at risk," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He added, "Vaccinating all those most at risk is the single best way to save lives, protect health systems and keep societies and economies open."

The WHO updates vaccination strategy

The WHO updated vaccination strategy to ensure the COVID-19 vaccines reach the highest priority groups.

The strategy emphasizes the need for developing targeted approaches to reach vaccinating these groups, such as using local data and engaging communities, building systems for vaccinating adults, and reaching more displaced people through humanitarian response.

