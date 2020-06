Delay in receiving COVID-19 test reports is cited as one of the reasons for spiralling positives cases in Delhi.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly in the national capital amidst the debate over community transmission. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the city stands at 32,810, including 984 deaths, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra (94,041 cases) and Tamil Nadu (36,841). Delay in receiving COVID-19 test reports is believed to be one of the reasons for spiralling positives cases in Delhi. At least 7 testing facilities have come under the scanner of the state health department for taking too much time to submit test results. Also Read - Good news for ‘O’ blood group people: Your risk of catching the COVID-19 virus may be negligible

Citing this discrepancy, the Delhi government has directed all laboratories carrying out coronavirus tests to submit testing results within 24 hours. Speaking to media persons, Health Minister Satyendar Jain that labs which fail to submit the testing results within the stipulated time will be liable to face punitive action. Also Read - US to fund trials of three possible COVID-19 vaccines while remdesivir shows promise in animal study

“Forty-two laboratories are functional in Delhi. 7 of them were stopped for 2-3 days as they were delaying test results. All labs have to give test results within 24 hours,” Jain was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read - Beware: Sunlight exposure may increase the risk of COVID-19 spread

Jain cautioned the labs saying that they should first think whether they are capable to perform tests before collecting samples.

Similar order for private labs in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Mumbai municipal commissioner, IS Chahal, also warned private laboratories that do not give COVID-19 test results within 24 hours will not be allowed to function in the city.

In an interview to a media channel, Chahal said that some COVID-19 testing labs are delaying test reports by 18 days, which he said is a serious crime and they deserve to be punished.

“I told them unless you give me swab reports in 24 hours, you cannot function in Mumbai. Don’t chew more than you can digest,” Chahal was quoted as saying by the leading media channel.

Chahal also admitted that they have gone beyond ICMR guidelines on COVID-19 testing in Mumbai. While ICMR had said no to home collecting of swabs, BMC has allowed it for high-risk contacts of positive cases who are home quarantined.

Is there community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi?

There is disagreement between the centre and the state government over this question. While the Centre maintains that there is “no community transmission” of the novel coronavirus infection in the national capital, the state government argues that Delhi is already in Stage 3 of COVID-19 outbreak. Community transmission is when infections happen in public and a source for the virus cannot be traced.

Further fuelling the confusion, Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that there is “transmission in the community” but only the Centre can declare if it is community transmission or not. Earlier Jain had informed reporters the source of infection is not known in nearly half of the fresh cases reported in Delhi.