Gil Gerard Passes Away At 82: What We Know About His Cause Of Death

Gil Gerard Cause Of Death: The death of Buck Rogers star was confirmed by his wife, Janet Gerard on social media. In a post shared on Facebook his wife revealed his cause of death but did not reveal any details.

Buck Rogers star Gil Gerard passed away at 82 on December 16 in hospice care. The death of the 25th century star was confirmed by his wife, Janet Gerard on social media. The tragic news left fans across the cinema industry paying tributes to the veteran star. Talking about the loss, Gil Gerard's wife, in a statement shared, "From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."

Gil Gerard Cause Of Death

The 82-year-old star succumbed to a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. While his wife did not share the type of cancer, the lead actor suffered, she noted, "Early this morning Gil, my soulmate, lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer."

Buck Rogers Star Last Words

Gil Gerard's wife shared his last words on another post, "My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don't waste your time on anything that doesn't thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos."

One internet user wrote, "Our time as Buck Rogers was way too short but it has stayed with me in my childhood memories for 45+ years. Your hero was brave, macho, but also kind, compassionate, and fair. I feel as if that was representative of the man you truly were. Thank you for being the kind of 'make believe' hero that we should all want to be in real life."

Reminiscing how 'cool' and 'funny' he was at the time of his peak career, another internet user said, "Like many here, I grew up watching Gil as Buck Rogers. He was cool and he was funny and he was nice. I was happy to find him here after all these years still cool still funny still nice. It was a highlight when he "liked" one of my comments.

We'll keep an eye out for you 500 years into the future!"

