Giant Pumpkin-Size Fibroid Removed From a Woman’s Uterus in Pune: Do Not Ignore These Signs And Symptoms

The woman ignored the symptoms until the fibroid make her looked like 9 months pregnant. Go for regular gynaecological check-ups to spot any abnormalities related to the uterus.

A team of doctors in Pune removed a giant fibroid weighing 5.6 kg, equivalent to a full-term baby in size, from a 38-year-old woman.

Because of the fibroid, her lower abdomen started bulging. Along with the increasing belly, she was experiencing severe abdominal pain, irregular periods, heavy menstrual flow, fainting spells, and had low haemoglobin level of 3.4 mg/dl (which could be life-threatening). But she kept ignoring these symptoms for a long time, until she looked like 9 months pregnant and people started asking her about it.

The woman, a working professional, tried various over-the-counter medications, stretching exercises, yoga, and walking, but that didn't help her. Finally, she came to Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, where sonography revealed the presence of a giant fibroid in her uterus that was causing her lower abdomen to bulge. She was treated promptly, and the giant pumpkin-size fibroid was successfully removed through surgery.

Fibroids In Uterus: Causes, Symptoms, Complications

Fibroids in the uterus are a common occurrence among women of reproductive age these days, said Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, who led the team.

Uterine fibroids, also called leiomyomas or myomas, are mainly benign or non-cancerous tumours present in their uterus with or without symptoms. And because many women are not aware of this, they tend to neglect it, she added.

Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, stated that fibroids can be of size from seedlings to bulky masses that can distort and enlarge one's uterus. But these tumours are usually undetected until they start showing symptoms.

You may like to read

Signs of Uterine fibroids include heavy bleeding during menstruation, pelvic pain, frequent urination, rectum pain, constipation, bloating, periods lasting more than 8 days, and blood clots.

When left untreated, fibroids can lead to miscarriage, infertility (as it disrupts the fertilization process), pregnancy complications such as placental abruption and preterm labour, and a caesarean section, cautioned Dr Dafle.

In this case, the woman's condition was worsening as one of her kidneys was also under pressure due to the large fibroid, along with both the ureters (urine tubes), said Dr Shetty.

Dr Shetty recalled, "It was very difficult for us to reconstruct her urine tubes and uterus. So, we had to secure dilated ureters by a procedure called D J stenting (the procedure to place a thin, flexible plastic tube that is temporarily in the ureter to help urine drain from the kidney into the bladder in the case of a blockage) and with due consent from the patient, we had to remove her uterus (open hysterectomy). The surgery went for 2 hours, and she was discharged post-surgery after 50 hours."

Now, the patient is doing fine after surgery and has resumed her daily routine without any complications or difficulty.

The doctor noted that if the woman was not treating at the right time, it could have led to more complications like anaemia, and heart problems in severe cases.

According to Dr Shetty, cases of fibroids have more than doubled over the last 3 decades. Some factors behind it include later marriages, later pregnancies, and fewer pregnancies.

50 per cent of women with uterine fibroids suffering silently

Dr Dafle highlighted that 40-50 per cent of women are suffering from fibroids without being aware of the condition, and many don't come for gynaecologist checks until it starts showing symptoms or it's too late to realize.

Moreover, 60-70 per cent of women don't know about laparoscopic surgery, she said.

Dr Dafle urged women not to take these symptoms lightly and come forward for checks with their gynaecologist.

Dr Shetty concluded that women should opt for regular gynaecological check-ups to spot any abnormalities related to the uterus and one shouldn't ignore the signs and symptoms they are experiencing.