Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Horror: Three Sisters Die by Suicide Linked To Korean Love Game; How Online Emotional Grooming Traps Vulnerable Teens

Vishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) sank deeper into the clutches of the 'game' till, at 2.15 am on Wednesday, they jumped from their ninth-floor apartment, leaving behind a handwritten note on which was scrawled "sorry papa (father) " and a crying face emoji.

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Horror: "Can't give up Korea, ending our lives.." These were the words written inside the suicide note of three sisters who died after committing suicide. According to the sources, all three sisters were addicted to the 'Korea Love Game' which reportedly ends with 'instructions' for the gamer to commit suicide.

The addiction was so severe that these three sisters even stopped going to school two years ago.

The father of three minor sisters who allegedly jumped to their deaths from a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad on Wednesday said he was unaware that the game they were playing involved "tasks," but added that his daughters had repeatedly said that they wanted to go to Korea.

"They often said they wanted to go to Korea. I did not know that this game involved such tasks. I came to know about all this only after the police forensic team examined their mobile phones," their father, Chetan Kumar, said.

Speaking to the media about the incident, and how thing unfolded, police officials said, "When we reached the spot, we found that the three girls had fallen to the ground floor and sustained fatal injuries. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Loni by ambulance, where doctors declared them dead on arrival".

The incident has also revived chilling memories of the notorious Blue Whale Challenge, first reported in India in 2017 following the suicide of a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai, and the Momo Challenge that surfaced in 2018. Both involved strangers approaching users on social media and coercing them into dangerous tasks that culminated in self-harm. In order to understand the affects of such online gaming and how they impact the behavioural pattern of young lives, let's get deeper into the problem - an epidemic of psychological crisis.

How Online Emotional Grooming Can Push Vulnerable Teens Into Psychological Crisis

We reached out to experts to understand how emotional grooming can push vulnerable teens into psychological crisis. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com Dr. Satish Kumar, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said, "Online emotional grooming is a predatory behaviour where an antisocial individual deliberately targets vulnerable children through random online interactions. These predators identify victims who may be emotionally deprived, excessively attached to their phones, experiencing peer pressure, or simply curious and seeking validation."

He further added, "By making the child feel safe, understood, and emotionally supported, they gain trust and gradually manipulate them. The abuse can be emotional or sexual, and in extreme cases, it can push children towards self-harm or suicide. Parents need to stay alert to sudden behavioural changes such as secrecy, withdrawal, aggression, or unexplained sadness. Creating a safe, non-judgmental space for children to express themselves, combined with mindful monitoring of online activity, is crucial in preventing such psychological crises."

