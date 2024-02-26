Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72, Was Diagnosed With Cancer: Top 7 Warning Symptoms of Cancer In Men

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Music maestro and Ghazal Guru Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 72. The singer's family released a statement confirming the death of the ghazal maestro. The statement read: "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family."
The singer passed away at 11 AM today at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, he was diagnosed with cancer a few months back and was not meeting anyone.
Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared the news of his father's demise.
View this post on Instagram
Cancer, a perilous disease and a ruthless life-taker is no respecter of gender. Undeniably, men are as equally susceptible to its ruthless claws as anyone else, as evident from Pankaj Udhas' fight with the disease, throwing light on the seriousness of this ailment in men. Cancer poses a grim risk to men, impacting various body regions and generating severe fallouts if not spotted and managed promptly. Prostate, lung, colorectal, and skin cancers are the notable cancer types men usually battle.
Pankaj Udhas's struggle brings into the limelight the criticality of early cancer detection and awareness. Here's a rundown of seven critical red flags that men, in particular, should not turn a blind eye to:
A sudden drop in weight without any significant change in diet could be indicative of various cancers like those of the stomach, lungs, or pancreas.
A relentless cough that persists for weeks may be more than just a usual cold, especially if there's blood involved - a possible signal of lung cancer.
Never downplay any alterations in bowel movements. Persistent diarrhea or constipation might be a sign of colorectal cancer.
Any newfound lumps, particularly in the testicles, breasts, or lymph nodes, warrant a close examination to rule out any cancer-related probability.
If swallowing becomes a task all of a sudden, it needs immediate assessment since it might signal esophageal or throat cancer.
Unending tiredness despite ample rest should never be brushed off as it might be a cautionary symptom of various cancers.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information