Diabetes Post COVID Recovery May Be Temporary; Could Be Transitory Blood Sugar Disorder

Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have started to raise concerns around the possibility of developing new diseases. Growing evidence suggests that coronavirus might cause diabetes in people who have had COVID-19. Researchers have also found that people who were hospitalized with coronavirus were more likely to get diagnosed with diabetes after recovery. However, a new study claims that the rise in your blood sugar levels post COVID recovery might be temporary.

Many COVID Patients Complained Of High Blood Sugar Levels

A new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications found COVID-19 patients newly diagnosed with diabetes during hospital admission may have a temporary form of the disease related to the acute stress of the viral infection. The researchers found that the patients may return to normal blood sugar levels soon after discharge.

Sara Cromer, MD, an investigator with the Department of Medicine-Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) said, "We believe that the inflammatory stress caused by COVID-19 may be a leading contributor to 'new-onset' or newly diagnosed diabetes. Instead of directly causing diabetes, COVID-19 may push patients with pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes to see a physician for the first time, where their blood sugar disorder can be clinically diagnosed. Our study showed these individuals had higher inflammatory markers and more frequently required admission to hospital ICUs than COVID-19 patients with pre-existing diabetes."

Newly Diagnosed Diabetes In COVID Patients May Be Temporary

The researchers at MGH looked at 594 patients who exhibited symptoms of high blood sugar levels in the spring of 2020. Prior to admission, 78 of the patients had never been diagnosed with diabetes. Researchers learned that many of these newly diagnosed patients versus those with pre-existing diabetes had less severe blood sugar levels but more severe COVID-19. According to Cromer, "This suggests to us that newly diagnosed diabetes may be a transitory condition related to the acute stress of COVID-19 infection."

The findings were key to understanding that newly diagnosed diabetes is possibly the cause of insulin resistance rather than insulin deficiency. For the unversed, insulin resistance is caused by the inability of cells to properly absorb blood sugar in response to insulin, resulting in a higher-than-normal build-up of glucose in the blood. Whereas insulin deficiency is caused by direct and permanent damage to the cells that manufacture insulin.

Cromer said, "Acute insulin resistance is the major mechanism underlying newly diagnosed diabetes in most patients with COVID-19, and that insulin deficiency if it occurs at all, is generally not permanent."

She further advised that the patients diagnosed with the problem need insulin or other medications, which is why it is essential for them to be examined by their physician on a regular basis.

(With inputs from agencies)