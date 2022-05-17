'Get Your RT-PCR Test Done Only When You Have...' Centre Revises COVID-19 Surveillance Strategy

Asymptomatic transmission rate of COVID-19 is two-thirds less than symptomatic transmission

Apart from this take a look at the highlights of the revised COVID surveillance strategy.

COVID-19 cases in India are increasing on a daily basis, giving experts hints about a possible fourth wave. Taking cognizance of the current situation, the government has revised its surveillance strategy. According to the latest statement, the government will only conduct selective 6-8 lakh RT-PCR tests per day for OPD patients who are showing symptoms of flu. Apart from this take a look at the highlights of the revised COVID surveillance strategy.

Highlights From Revised COVID Surveillance Strategy

Currently, the government is conducting RT-PCR tests on people who are showing signs like fever, cough and cold or with flu like symptoms. However, according to the revised strategy, only 6-8 lakh RT-PCR tests per day will be conducted. All the tests will be done on the patients who are showing symptoms of flu, such as runny nose, fever, etc.

Speaking to the media, a government official requesting anonymity said that RT-PCR testing will be a selective procedure now. "We need to understand the pattern, variation and transmission rate of the COVID virus. The current strategy will focus mainly on keeping a close check on the pattern of transmission of the virus," the official who wanted to remain unnamed was quoted as saying.

Talking about the reason behind conducting fewer COVID tests, the official also said that this way there will be fewer chances of people contracting the deadly virus.

India Fights COVID-19

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. According to the data, a total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

