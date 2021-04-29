India is currently reeling under the second and the scariest wave of novel coronavirus. The country saw a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. During this tough time when the health crisis of the country is at its peak, a study has shown that a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can cut transmission of coronavirus by up to half. Also Read - 1 In 4 Suffer Mild Side Effects Post COVID-19 Vaccination With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Jabs

Yes, the only way to stop the virus from spreading further is — 'get vaccinated'. According to the researchers, those who were infected at least three weeks later were between 38 per cent and 49 per cent less likely to pass the virus on to people living in the same household, compared with those who had not been vaccinated.

The study was done on people who have had a single dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, the first two authorized for use in Britain to be used against the coronavirus.

Can you still spread COVID-19 after getting vaccinated? This question was being asked many times — here’s what the experts have to say: “The evidence was already mounting that vaccination will prevent people from becoming infected. This study shows that even if people who are vaccinated do become infected, they are considerably less likely to be infectious, and to pass the infection on to others,” he said. “This is an extremely encouraging set of findings,” he added.

The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, included more than 57,000 people living in 24,000 households related to a vaccinated person. They were compared with nearly 1 million contacts of people who had not been vaccinated.

India Ready To Enter The Third Phase of Immunisation Against COVID-19

On April 28, India opened the registration for getting vaccinated for all above 18 years. As India witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, it has decided to allow all citizens above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

“An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on the CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years,” an official had said.

The inoculation process and the documents to be provided to get the jab to remain the same. “Registration of citizens in 18-44 age group will start with only online registration on CoWIN from April 28 onwards,” the health ministry had said.

Also, from May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccines and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.

While those aged 18 to 44 years will be eligible to receive a vaccination on payment from any of the private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), they shall also be eligible to receive a jab from a government CVC in a state or a union territory that decides to lower the minimum cut-off age for eligibility.

As provided in the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy document, all priority groups such as healthcare workers, frontline workers, and citizens aged 45 years and above shall continue to be eligible for vaccination for free from the government CVCs and on payment from private CVCS.