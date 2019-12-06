A study has said that people should get their cholesterol levels checked from their mid-20s as the readings can be used to calculate lifetime risks of heart disease and stroke. The study, published in The Lancet, is the most comprehensive yet to look at the long-term health risks of having too much bad cholesterol for decades, the BBC reported. Researchers maintain that earlier the people take action to reduce cholesterol through diet changes and medication, the better. Cholesterol is a fatty substance - a lipid - found in some foods and also produced in our liver. It is needed to