India is starting its third phase of vaccination drive, allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1. Registration for the same has already begun on CoWIN portal. Many states have announced to provide free vaccine to its people in this new phase. If you’re under this age group, get yourself registered and make sure you get the vaccine doses as soon as possible. Those eligible people who had missed out the previous phases of vaccination should also consider getting the vaccine soon. Because vaccination can reduce your chances of SARS-CoV-2 infections or getting severely ill if you get the infection. According to the US CDC, fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older are 94 per cent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, the health agency said you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. Also Read - 2 COVID-19 vaccine recipients die in Australia, one with massive blood clot in lungs

A new CDC assessment revealed that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines (both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines), which are authorized and recommended in the United States, can protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization among adults 65 years and older. It found that people 65 and older who were partially vaccinated were 64 per cent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were not vaccinated. The risk further reduces to 94 per cent after they are “fully vaccinated.” People were considered “partially vaccinated” two weeks after their first dose of mRNA vaccine and “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose. Based on these real-world findings, CDC strongly recommends everyone 16 years of age and older in the U.S. get the applicable COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Also Read - Here Are the States That Will Give Free COVID-19 Vaccine From May 1

Activities that fully vaccinated people can do safely

According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated can start doing many things that they used to do before the pandemic. But the agency advised these people to keep certain things in mind while choosing activities to do or participate. It asked them to consider how COVID-19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity, and the location of the activity. “Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities, and fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk,” the CDC wrote. Also Read - Get vaccinated against COVID-19 now: Any delay will give virus opportunity to develop new variants

Here are some activities that the CDC has listed safe for fully vaccinated people:

Walk, run, roll, or bike outdoors with members of your household. This activity is also safe for unvaccinated people.

Attend outdoor gatherings or events.

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends.

Visit a barber or hair salon.

Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum.

Ride public transport with limited occupancy.

Attend a small, indoor gathering.

Go to an indoor movie theatre.

Attend a worship service.

Sing in an indoor chorus.

Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar.

Join an indoor, high intensity exercise class.

Even if you’re fully vaccinated, you should continue wearing a mask in public places. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it is advisable to wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. Get a vaccine as soon as possible if you can.