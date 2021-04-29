India is starting its third phase of vaccination drive allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1. Registration for the same has already begun on CoWIN portal. Many states have announced to provide free vaccine to its people in this new phase. If you’re under this age group get yourself registered and make sure you get the vaccine doses as soon as possible. Those eligible people who had missed out the previous phases of vaccination should also consider getting the vaccine soon. Because vaccination can reduce your chances of SARS-CoV-2 infections