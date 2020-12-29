As fear over the new coronavirus strain grips India the centre has issued fresh guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance that will remain in force till January 31. It noted that while there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases there is a need to maintain surveillance containment and caution keeping in view the surge in cases globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK. Meanwhile the Union Health Ministry has announced that all international passengers who arrived in India during the last fortnight before the travel ban to UK (i.e.