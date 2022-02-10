Gennova Likely To Roll Out India’s First Homegrown mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine By April

The prospective Gennova vaccine can supposedly be tweaked to be effective against newer variants.

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are known to be highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from delta and omicron variants.

Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is most likely to present data from human trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to authorities for evaluation by the end of this month. If all goes well, the company is aiming to roll out the country's first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before April, senior scientists connected to the Department of Biotechnology told media.

The phase 2/3 trials of the vaccine candidate are currently underway to evaluate its safety, tolerability and immunogenicity in healthy subjects. Around 4,000 volunteers have been enrolled for the trial.

Globally, mRNA vaccines are known to be highly effective at preventing severe coronavirus infection. Clinical trials have shown that both Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines more than 90 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic infection. These vaccines also remain quite effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from delta and omicron variants, but booster shots were required to achieve protection against Omicron.

TRENDING NOW

Gennova's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

A limitation of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines was that they are required to be stored in sub-zero conditions which is a challenge for a country where such a degree of refrigeration is limited in availability. However, the mRNA vaccine being developed by Gennova can be stored in ordinary refrigerators, the company had claimed earlier.

In addition, the prospective Gennova vaccine can supposedly be tweaked to be effective against newer variants, though it has been customised to the original SARS-CoV-2 like all other available vaccines.

Gennova has received 125 crore from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for vaccine development.

You may like to read

Govindraj Padmanabhan, who chairs a vaccine committee of the DBT, told a leading newspaper that Gennova will be approaching the Drug Controller General of India soon and is likely to roll-out the vaccine by March or April.

So far, at least seven COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in India. However, only three - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are currently used for its vaccination drive. Of these, Covishield reportedly accounts for over 85 per cent of the doses administered so far.

RECOMMENDED STORIES