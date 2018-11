Genes that influenced lipid metabolism were the ones that also were related to Alzheimer's disease risk. © Shutterstock

A new study linked Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and heart disease, also suggested that controlling heart disease could delay dementia. According to the UPI.com report, the research has been published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica. The researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of California, San Francisco studied 1.5 million people. And they spotted 90 DNA points linked to both cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease. That included six points that majorly affect increased blood lipid levels that increase the risk for both Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular disease.

Even when themselves didn’t display symptoms of dementia the risk factors appeared more frequently in people with Alzheimer’s in their family.

Celeste M. Karch, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine reportedly said in a press release that these findings represent an opportunity to consider repurposing drugs that target pathways involved in lipid metabolism. Armed with these findings, they can begin to think about whether some of those drugs might be useful in preventing or delaying Alzheimer’s disease.

The research considered risk factors for heart disease — such as a type 2 diabetes, high body mass index, and elevated cholesterol levels and triglyceride to see which ones genetically aligned to Alzheimer’s risk.

Karch also said that the genes that influenced lipid metabolism were the ones that also were related to Alzheimer’s disease risk. Genes that contribute to other cardiovascular risk factors, like body mass index and type 2 diabetes, did not seem to contribute to genetic risk for Alzheimer’s.

People those who reduce their cholesterol and triglyceride counts could lower the risk for Alzheimer’s disease, the research suggests.

Rahul S. Desikan, an assistant professor of neuroradiology at UC San Francisco reportedly said that these results imply that irrespective of what causes what, cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s pathology co-occur because they are linked genetically. That is, if you carry this handful of gene variants, you may be at risk not only for heart disease but also for Alzheimer’s.