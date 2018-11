Obesity and diabetes has always been linked together in the negative way. However, this link that a recent study has established will definitely leave you surprised. According to a media report, a team of scientists has found 14 new genetic variations that were associated with higher Body Mass Index (BMI) but have the power to reduce risk of Diabetes, blood pressure and heart disease risk.

The researchers say that it is all because the location of the genes, around middle or round the liver where surplus fat is stored could be genetically identified, highlighted the news report. The experts say that location of these genes is more important than the amount when it comes to insulin resistance and risk of diabetes and other conditions.

“There are some genetic factors that increase obesity, but paradoxically reduce metabolic risk. It is to do with where on the body the fat is stored,” reportedly said Brunel Alex Blakemore, Professor at the Brunel University London.

The findings of the study showed that as people gain weight, they carry these genetic factors and store it safely under the skin and thereby have less fat in their major organs like liver, pancreas and kidneys. “Directly under the skin is better than around the organs or especially, within the liver,” Blakemore reportedly added.

The study that got published in the journal Diabete, analysed over 500,000 people belomging to the age bracket of 37 to 73 years