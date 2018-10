A gene mutation discovered by the researchers will shock you completely! Do you know that having this gene mutation can help you to tackle diabetes and heart disease? Today, many people suffer from diabetes, heart disease and obesity which can give them a tough time. But, this research will help you to understand the connection between the gene mutation and various diseases.

People with the natural gene mutation have an advantage when it comes to diet. Those people who eat a high-carbohydrate diet and have this mutation tend to absorb less glucose than those without it.

According to researchers, their finding could provide the basis for drug therapies that could ape the workings of this gene mutation and which will help to offer benefit for the ones who suffer from diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

According to researchers, the study helped in clarifying the connection between what we eat, what we absorb, and our risk for the disease and this can open the door to improved therapies for cardiometabolic disease.

The researchers analysed the relationship between SGLT-1 mutations and cardiometabolic disease using genetic data obtained from 8,478 participants during the study. About 6 percent of the subjects carried a mutation in SGLT-1 that causes limited impairment of glucose absorption, revealed the study. The ones who had this mutation had a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart failure along with a lower mortality rate when compared to those without the mutation, even after their dietary intake (including total calories, sodium, and sugars) was adjust.

Selectively blocking the SGLT-1 receptor could provide a way to slow down glucose uptake to prevent or treat cardiometabolic disease and its consequences, suggested the scientists. They also said that it might take years to develop such drugs and clinical trials are needed for it.