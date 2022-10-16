Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu: 100 Students Admitted To Hospital With Extreme Uneasiness, Nausea

live

Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu: 100 Students In Krishnagiri Admitted To Hospital With Extreme Uneasiness, Nausea

According to the reports, around 100 students complained of uneasiness after a suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the school premises on Friday afternoon.

Health News LIVE | At least 67 students of a Corporation middle school in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu have been admitted to the government hospital following a tragic gas leak. According to the reports, around 100 students complained of uneasiness after a suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the school premises on Friday afternoon. The two major complications these children are facing are nausea and vomiting.

Of them, 67 students who showed extremely serious symptoms of vomiting and nausea were admitted to the Hosur government hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

