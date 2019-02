A new research published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology states that the consumption of vegetables including garlic, onion and leek, is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer, the cancer of the colon or rectum, located at the digestive tract’s lower end. Those who ate onions and garlic regularly had a whopping 79 per cent less chance of having colorectal cancer compared with those who consumed them in low amounts. This benefit of onion and garlic to reduce the risk of colon cancer alone is reason enough to start having garlic and onions as part of your daily diet. But it’s not just this. There are plenty of other health benefits of these vegetables that belong to the allium family. Here are a few of them.

Lower cholesterol: Garlic has allicin that helps lower blood triglycerides and total cholesterol and reduces arterial plaque formation. Sulphur compounds in onions help with lowering cholesterol too and thus keeps your heart healthy.

Helps your skin: Garlic can fight skin infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot because of its antibacterial and antiviral properties because of the presence of ajoene in it. Onions have antioxidants in them which helps in fighting acne.

Relieves pain: Garlic is popularly used to relieve toothaches because of its antibacterial and analgesic properties. The presence of quercetin in onions is known as a natural pain reliever too.

Boosts your sex life: Garlic is known as a natural aphrodisiac because it has the ability to increase blood circulation and intensify orgasms. Studies have shown that onions can increase sperm concentration and sperm count and also the number of viable and motile sperms.

Helps ease digestion: Onion is known to contain high amounts of prebiotics. This keeps the good bacteria in your gut intact and helps them multiply. Garlic has allicin and other compounds like ajoene and alliin which help your circulatory and digestive systems detoxify, heal and function better.