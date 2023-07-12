Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Down With Dengue, Hospitalised With High Fever, Stomach Ache

After his condition deteriorated, Lawrence Bishnoi was transported from Bathinda jail to the emergency room of Faridkot Medical College.

Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the sensational murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was rushed from Bathinda jail to a government hospital in Punjab's Faridkot on Monday late night after his health deteriorated. As per reports, the jailed gangster has now been shifted to a room under heavy security arrangements. Medical reports say that Bishnoi complained of high fever, vomiting and stomach ache.

Late night dreaded gangster #LawrenceBishnoi was rushed to the Faridkot medical hospital after his health deteriorated in Bathinda jail. pic.twitter.com/bFvPP7fou5 Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 11, 2023

The gangster has dozens of cases registered against him. Records say that Lawrence Bishnoi had issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the past while incarcerated due to the actor's reputation among his tribe for the Blackbuck slaying case.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused

He took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's fatal attack last year, he said. On May 29, 2022, a gunman in Mansa, Punjab, shot and killed the Punjabi singer. A day after the Punjabi government removed his security, the event happened.

