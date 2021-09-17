Gallbladder Gangrene after COVID-19 Recovery: Dangerous New Complication Seen In 5 Delhi Patients

- Health A-Z
COVID-19 is an unpredictable disease that keeps throwing new challenges at doctors and scientists. It affects different people in different ways, has a range of symptoms and an equally long list of complications if somebody develops severe disease after infection. Even recovery from this viral disease is not a guarantee that you will not suffer any associated health complication caused by this insidious virus. Known as long haulers, some patients experience many post COVID symptoms that can range from breathlessness to life-threatening blood clots. Now doctors from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital report a new complication that may threaten patients after recovery. According to hospital sources, 5 patients have developed gallbladder gangrene after recovering from COVID-19 and were successfully treated for the same in the hospital between June and August this year.
All five patients, four men and one woman, came to the hospital with severe inflammation of the gallbladder but without the presence of gallstones. This resulted in gangrene of gallbladder. All five patients had to undergo emergency life-saving Laparoscopic surgery which involved the removal of the necrotic perforated gallbladders. This is the first time that gallbladder gangrene has been reported after recovery from COVID-19 infection. Doctors noted that the median duration between COVID-19 symptoms and diagnosis of this complication, which was confirmed via ultrasound and CT scan was two months.
All 5 patients, aged between 37 and 75 years, exhibited the following symptoms.
It must be noted here that all five patients had underlying health issues. Two had diabetes and one was a heart disease patient. The other three patients were given steroids for the management of COVID-19 symptoms.
Here are some of the established symptoms that many patients experience after recovering from COVID-19.
This is also known as acalculous cholecystitis. Gallbladder stone disease is common in the Indian population. Almost 90 per cent of patients with gallbladder stones have acute inflammation, which is called cholecystitis. But 10 per cent go on to develop 'acalculous cholecystitis', which is inflammation of the gallbladder without the presence of gallstones or cystic duct obstruction. It is a serious condition with around 30 to 60 per cent higher mortality rate than cholecystitis. This condition is usually observed in patients suffering from diabetes, HIV infection and vascular disease. It is also seen in people who undertake prolonged fasting and in trauma, burns and sepsis patients.
(With inputs from Agencies)
