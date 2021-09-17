Gallbladder Gangrene after COVID-19 Recovery: Dangerous New Complication Seen In 5 Delhi Patients

This is the first time that gallbladder gangrene has been reported after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

A new and potentially fatal complication has been observed in five patients at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Read on to know more.

COVID-19 is an unpredictable disease that keeps throwing new challenges at doctors and scientists. It affects different people in different ways, has a range of symptoms and an equally long list of complications if somebody develops severe disease after infection. Even recovery from this viral disease is not a guarantee that you will not suffer any associated health complication caused by this insidious virus. Known as long haulers, some patients experience many post COVID symptoms that can range from breathlessness to life-threatening blood clots. Now doctors from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital report a new complication that may threaten patients after recovery. According to hospital sources, 5 patients have developed gallbladder gangrene after recovering from COVID-19 and were successfully treated for the same in the hospital between June and August this year.

Emergency surgery saved the lives of all 5 patients

All five patients, four men and one woman, came to the hospital with severe inflammation of the gallbladder but without the presence of gallstones. This resulted in gangrene of gallbladder. All five patients had to undergo emergency life-saving Laparoscopic surgery which involved the removal of the necrotic perforated gallbladders. This is the first time that gallbladder gangrene has been reported after recovery from COVID-19 infection. Doctors noted that the median duration between COVID-19 symptoms and diagnosis of this complication, which was confirmed via ultrasound and CT scan was two months.

Symptoms exhibited by patients

All 5 patients, aged between 37 and 75 years, exhibited the following symptoms.

Fever

Pain in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen



It must be noted here that all five patients had underlying health issues. Two had diabetes and one was a heart disease patient. The other three patients were given steroids for the management of COVID-19 symptoms.

Some other symptoms of COVID long haulers

Here are some of the established symptoms that many patients experience after recovering from COVID-19.

Breathlessness, which stays for months after recovery.

A persistent cough.

Debilitating joint pains

Aches in muscles.

Hearing and eyesight problems

Chronic headaches

Loss of smell and taste, which is also a sign of infection.

Lung damage

Heart attack

Life-threatening blood clots

Stroke

Kidney damage

What exactly is gallbladder gangrene?

This is also known as acalculous cholecystitis. Gallbladder stone disease is common in the Indian population. Almost 90 per cent of patients with gallbladder stones have acute inflammation, which is called cholecystitis. But 10 per cent go on to develop 'acalculous cholecystitis', which is inflammation of the gallbladder without the presence of gallstones or cystic duct obstruction. It is a serious condition with around 30 to 60 per cent higher mortality rate than cholecystitis. This condition is usually observed in patients suffering from diabetes, HIV infection and vascular disease. It is also seen in people who undertake prolonged fasting and in trauma, burns and sepsis patients.

