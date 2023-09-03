G20 Summit: Will Hospitals In Delhi Remain Closed Between 8 To 10 September?

G20 Summit: Hospitals In Delhi To Remain Open 24*7, Government Issues High Alert

G-20 summit is set to begin in Delhi from 8th September. However, you don't have to worry, Delhi hospitals will be open for all.

The Delhi government has issued a high alert for hospitals in the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held from September 9th to 10th. In a statement, the government said that all the city hospitals (private and state-run) in the city will remain open 24 hours during the summit. "We have deployed extra staff during the summit in every hospital to ensure that there is no disruption in healthcare services".

Speaking to the media, the Delhi health department officials said that they have formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts. "In light of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has placed five major government hospitals and three private hospitals on high alert to ensure the healthcare arrangements are in place. These include primarily Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital Chanakyapuri, Max Hospital Saket, and Manipal Hospital Dwarka," Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media.

Delhi Prepares For G20 Summit 2023

As per reports, key hospitals in the city including Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital have cancelled the leaves of their staff and doctors from September 8 to 10 in order to ensure they are ready to handle any medical emergency during the summit. The top hospitals of the city have also started preparing for any possible emergencies with designated wards, helplines, and teams of specialists on standby.

Mr Bharadwaj highlighted that "no compromise" would be made in the provisions made for the international visitors' healthcare. During the G20 meeting, the government said that the national capital is equipped to handle any medical emergency. "Also prepared to respond to any medical emergency that may occur during the summit are a total of 106 ambulances. The ambulances will be staffed by qualified medical professionals and will be outfitted with all required medical equipment, according to Bharadwaj.

Delhi Hospitals On High Alert

Additionally, the government has requested that hospitals maintain a close eye on patients who suffer from chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Hospitals should be prepared to offer these patients the necessary care because they are more likely to experience issues during the summit.

The Delhi people have been reassured by the administration that there won't be any interruptions to healthcare services during the G20 Summit. Every hospital will be open and prepared to treat anyone in need.

Along with the efforts the government has taken, hospitals in Delhi are also making their own preparations for the G20 Summit. Many hospitals have tested their emergency response systems using fake drills. They are trying to ensure that their personnel is properly educated to manage any medical emergency, as well as stocking up on necessary medical supplies.

The G20 Summit is a significant occasion that is likely to bring thousands of visitors to Delhi. In order to guarantee that everyone has access to high-quality healthcare throughout the summit, the government and hospitals are making all necessary preparations.

