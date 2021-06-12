There is a steep rise in the cases of fungal infections amidst the pandemic. Now many patients are seen with invasive fungal sinusitis that has become a growing matter of concern for doctors. Here Dr. ChandraVeer Singh Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist and Head & Neck Onco Surgeon Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road Mumbai explains about fungal sinusitis its symptoms and appropriate treatment for you. Read till the end and start following the instructions immediately to avoid fungal infections of the sinuses. Symptoms of fungal sinusitis to watch out for Did you have nasal congestion that is keeping you away from work from home