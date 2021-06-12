There is a steep rise in the cases of fungal infections amidst the pandemic. Now, many patients are seen with invasive fungal sinusitis that has become a growing matter of concern for doctors. Here, Dr. ChandraVeer Singh, Consultant Otorhinolaryngologist and Head & Neck Onco Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, explains about fungal sinusitis, its symptoms and appropriate treatment for you. Read till the end and start following the instructions immediately to avoid fungal infections of the sinuses. Also Read - White Fungus Infects Covid Patient's Intestine, A Rare Case Seen at Delhi Hospital

Symptoms of fungal sinusitis to watch out for

Did you have nasal congestion that is keeping you away from work from home or sleep? Are you unable to do your daily chores owing to facial pain? Then, you may be suffering from fungal sinusitis. Yes, you have heard it right! Fungal sinusitis indicates that the fungus may be involved in the symptoms of nasal and sinus inflammation and causes rhinosinusitis. Fungal sinusitis is different from sinusitis but shares the symptom of other forms of sinusitis like nasal congestion, facial pain, loss of smell, and even nasal drainage.

Fungal sinusitis can be non-invasive or invasive. It will be termed invasive sinusitis when the fungus tends to spread to the local tissues. And invasive sinusitis will occur in the nasal and sinus area. Though, the fungus will invite sinus infections. There are many people with healthy immune systems who will not require any treatment to get back on track. The treatment will depend on the type of fungal sinusitis you have.

Causes of fungal sinusitis

Did you know? Fungal infection of the sinuses can occur when the fungal organisms are inhaled and deposited in one’s nasal passageways and paranasal sinuses, leading to inflammation.

Fungal sinusitis can invade your brain

Undiagnosed sinusitis leads to chronic problems. In certain cases, the fungus tends to invade the surrounding cranial (brain) and orbital (eye) area causing serious complications and even death. Moreover, the infection that spreads to the brain causes rhino cerebral mucormycosis and lead to brain abscess, which is the collection of pus in one’s brain. Symptoms may differ depending on the location of the brain abscess. Common symptoms can be fever, feeling sick, headache, vomiting and nausea.

Nasal blockage reduces the efficacy of the brain. When the infection reaches the brain one may get a severe headache, pus from the nose, and meningitis. It is an inflammation of the meninges that are the three membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Even encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain tissue that can be seen in the patients.

Treatment of fungal sinusitis

Treatment will vary from person to person depending on the type of fungal sinusitis. The patients will be prescribed injection Amphotericin B to get rid of fungal sinusitis. Along with that, the patient will have to adhere to some lifestyle modifications like avoiding the triggers of sinusitis. Avoid dust and molds in the house and clean it from time to time.

In some cases, treatment may involve surgical debridement of dead tissue and liposomal Amphotericin B injection + nasal spray and nasal wash.

Take-home message: If you have an upper respiratory infection that lasted for more than two weeks or a severe headache or swelling in your face then you should head straight to your doctor and seek prompt treatment.