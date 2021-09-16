Fully Vaccinated? Those Who Received Their COVID-19 Vaccines Earlier Are At Higher Risk of Catching Coronavirus

One should understand that the best way to stay safe from the infection and re-infection is by following COVID- appropriate behaviour. Wear your masks properly, keep your hands sanitized and maintain social distancing.

When did you receive your vaccine shots against the deadly coronavirus? Has it already been months? In recent research, vaccine maker Moderna Inc. has stated that those who had received their COVID-19 jabs early were found to be at higher risk of breakthrough infections. The study was based on the clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccines. It included people who were fully vaccinated/immunized but still contracted the infection a few months later when the delta variant was surging.

In a statement, the company said that it had found that people who received the vaccine earlier were at a 50% higher risk of symptomatic breakthrough infections, compared to those who were administered the jabs later. This comes as speculations about a third possible wave rise in the country. Speaking about the fading of immunity that vaccines provide the individuals against coronavirus, the team of researchers said, "The increased risk of a breakthrough in this analysis quantifies the impact of waning immunity".

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection -- Know It All

What is a breakthrough infection? It is the phenomenon in which an individual who is fully immunized (either by vaccines or after recovery) against the virus gets the infection with the same virus again. Experts say this occurs only when vaccines fail to provide proper immunity against the pathogen they are designated to target.

What A Mild COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection May Feel Like?

Unlike other viral diseases, COVID-19 is highly transmissible or contagious. As experts say that fully vaccinated individuals can also contract the virus, it is important to understand the symptoms that one may experience after contracting the virus again.

Headache

Runny Nose

Sneezing

Sore Throat

Loss of smell and taste

The symptoms of a breakthrough infection for COVID-19 may differ from the usual symptoms of the infection.